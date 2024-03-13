A viral Instagram clip shows a bride applying sindoor (vermillion) to her groom's forehead. Sindoor is a red powder traditionally applied during Hindu weddings, symbolic of a woman's marital status. This heartwarming moment of love story was shared by the 'Humans of Bombay' official page on Instagram. According to the post, the couple first met in 2013 while attending college. Soon they became good friends and eventually began dating. There was no proposal or confession; they simply knew they were in love! They spent the next five years focusing solely on their careers before marrying in December 2022. However, the newlywed's viral clip of 'reversing traditions' has sparked a debate including a take on modern relationships and challenges to traditional gender roles. Karnataka: Groom Cancels Wedding After Woman's Face Gets Disfigured During Makeup, Beautician Detained for Questioning.

