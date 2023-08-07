A hair-raising video depicting athlete Jaan Roose traversing a slackline in Qatar that was elevated 185 metres has surfaced online. Roose accomplished the achievement in cooperation with Red Bull and the Qatari tourist department. The video commences with Roose walking between the iconic crescent-shaped Katara Towers in Qatar's Lusail Marina. The latter can be seen carefully and slowly crosses the slackline recounting his experience and documenting his accomplishment on camera. Red Bull posted the video on Instagram along with a caption that reads, "@jaantastic [Jaan Roose] speaking like a tour guide whilst suspended at 185m." The footage of Roose walking at that height is sure to give you shivers down your spine. Slackline Walk Over Active Volcano! Rafael Bridi and Alex Schulz Cross Crater of Mount Yasur in Vanuatu; Viral Video Will Give You an Adrenaline Rush.

Jaan Roose Walks on Slackline Hanging Between Crescent-Shaped Towers in Qatar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Bull (@redbull)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)