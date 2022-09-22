Yes, you read the headline correctly. Two adrenaline junkies, Rafael Bridi and Alex Schulz, slacklined over an active volcano in a viral video shared by the official account of Guinness World Record. The pair already set a Guinness World Record on April 15, 2020. This time, they crossed the crater of Mount Yasur in Vanuatu at a height of 42 meters. Check out the viral reel, which shows the volcano's flames and smoke billowing as they walk across. US Man Eats World’s Hottest Chilli 'Carolina Reaper' To Set Guinness World Record; Watch Video.

Rafael Bridi and Alex Schulz Slacklined Over Active Volcano!

