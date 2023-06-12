Cassius, the world's largest captive crocodile, has recently turned 120 years old. Scientists estimate that he is around that age. "There is no way of knowing Cassius' actual age as he was born in the wild, and the age is just an estimate, [sic]" Toody Scott, a crocodile keeper who looks after Cassius at Marineland Crocodile Park, said. After ranch owners complained about losing animals, researchers captured the crocodile on a cattle ranch southwest of Darwin, Australia, in 1984. Cassius was the largest crocodile ever caught alive in Australia, he was estimated to be between 30 to 80 years old. Virgin Crocodile Gets Pregnant in Costa Rica Zoo: Crocodile Found to Have Made Herself Pregnant, Scientist Study Rare Case of 'Virgin Birth'.

See Picture of World’s Largest Crocodile:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)