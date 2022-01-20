In a rare occurrence Snow has fallen in parts of the Sahara desert. The area is 1,000 meters above sea level and lies in the Naama province of Algeria in the northern part of the Sahara.

See Pics:

Snow has fallen in the Sahara Desert in northwestern Algeria for the 5th time in 42 years 🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/R82mg6G07H — African Hub (@TheAfrican_Hub) January 19, 2022

Snow in the Sahara Desert today, brrrr... pic.twitter.com/MNZ5lUOzCy — A man called David 😎🏌️‍♂️🍸🌎🌊🌊🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Davidtweets13) January 18, 2022

Snow in the Sahara!? God damn gotta love our climate! pic.twitter.com/6PT7ffiLE8 — parth bhasin (@parthbhasin12) January 19, 2022

In a rare occasion, Snow has settled on the sand of the Sahara Desert after temperatures dropped below freezing.#Tmtvupdate. pic.twitter.com/15DRp1ZL56 — Kiwummulo David (@KiwummuloD) January 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)