Rajasthan’s Churu, known for its scorching heat, witnessed an unexpected transformation as a heavy hailstorm on February 28 blanketed the region in white, creating a surreal, snow-like landscape. Videos circulating on social media show vast stretches of farmland covered in ice, resembling Kashmir’s winter scenery. While the visuals have amazed many, farmers are facing heavy losses, with netizens on X calling it a “nightmare” for agriculture. The sudden weather change, accompanied by rain and storms, affected several areas in the district. Jaipur: Punches, Kicks Fly As Party Workers Clash Over Welcoming Rajasthan BJP State President Madan Rathore at Minority Wing Meeting; Video Surfaces.

