Rajasthan’s Churu, known for its scorching heat, witnessed an unexpected transformation as a heavy hailstorm on February 28 blanketed the region in white, creating a surreal, snow-like landscape. Videos circulating on social media show vast stretches of farmland covered in ice, resembling Kashmir’s winter scenery. While the visuals have amazed many, farmers are facing heavy losses, with netizens on X calling it a “nightmare” for agriculture. The sudden weather change, accompanied by rain and storms, affected several areas in the district. Jaipur: Punches, Kicks Fly As Party Workers Clash Over Welcoming Rajasthan BJP State President Madan Rathore at Minority Wing Meeting; Video Surfaces.

Hailstorm Turns Rajasthan’s Churu Into Winter Wonderland

Look at the ice rained from sky. My heart goes for the farmers who will face these vagaries of nature. pic.twitter.com/YBPKWoubed — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 1, 2025

Churu Looks Like Kashmir After Hailstorm

ऐसे ओले नहीं देखे ओलावृष्टि की ये तस्वीरें और वीडियो चूरू जिले के हैं। राजधानी के अखबारों तक ये तस्वीरें नहीं छप पाई हैं इसलिए सोशल मीडिया के साथियों से निवेदन है कि वे जमीनी हकीकत को सरकार तक पहुंचाने के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा शेयर करें। किसानों को ओलावृष्टि से हुए नुकसान के लिए… pic.twitter.com/mA6D5vCpss — Arvind Chotia (@arvindchotia) March 1, 2025

Netizens React to Churu Hailstorm, Call It a Nightmare for Farmers

Snowfall in Churu 🔥 ❄️ A nightmare for the farmers 😕 pic.twitter.com/KOp9tXDrZX — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) 🇮🇳 (@major_pawan) February 28, 2025

Churu’s Snow-Like Scenes Leave Internet Stunned

Hailstorm Blankets Churu, Transforms Heat Zone Into Snowy Scene

It was a Hailstorm event, not snowfall in Churu, Rajasthan yesterday. Hails are quite Common with intense western disturbance associated thunderstorms in north India. Every year we see it happening at different locations, In this spell Churu got a proper hit. @major_pawan… https://t.co/9f8hVZuWcl — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) March 1, 2025

