A social media user took to Instagram to share an incident of a robbery taking place with them at Trident Oberoi Udaipur. The user posted a detailed narrative in a post along with an image taken by a CCTV camera. In the post, the user claimed that an unknown person used her husband's name and asked the hotel staff to open their room and the locker. The hotel staff opened them without checking the person's ID. The person allegedly stole all the cash and the jewellery from the locker and fled. The user further claimed that robbery of the same nature taking place in a five-star hotel in Jaipur was reported.

