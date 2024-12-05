OnlyFans model and content creator Sophie Rain recently made several revelations, including one where she says she is a virgin. In another revelation, Sophie shared her yearly earnings, which are a whopping USD 43 million (over INR 300 crore), of which around USD 5 million came from one spender alone. Now, Sophie revealed in her latest post that her top spender, who spent the large amount on her in the past year, saw that she mentioned him on her social media and decided to bless her by spending even more money on her. View the posts below. Sophie Rain of ‘Spiderman Tutorial Video’ Fame Says She Is a Virgin in Viral Video After Earning USD 43 Million in 2024 Through OnlyFans (Watch).

Sophie Rain Receives More Money From Top Spender

my top spender saw my tweet about him 🥹🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/udsYJfS2V5 — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) December 4, 2024

Top Spender Shells Out More Money on Sophie Rain

Sophie Rain says her top spender who spent almost $5M on her in the past year, saw that he got posted by her and decided to bless her even more 😳pic.twitter.com/M8t7dXsqgB — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 4, 2024

