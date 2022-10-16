A shocking incident has come to light where a passenger of Spicejet said that the airline risks people's life. The passenger took to social media and shared pictures and videos of the incident. He said that they were choking for 25 minutes and even oxygen masks were not deployed. The passenger also said that strict action should be taken against such a negligent airline. The incident comes to light after video of SpiceJet airlines flight filled with smoke has went viral on social media. The passenger also said that the "airline staff forced us to delete videos and photos of the incident. They snatched my phone when I refused." Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to social media and slammed the airline. "These visuals should tell you about the pathetic safety protocols, any airline in the world would be grounded for this, but not here in India," she said.

We Were Choking for 25 Mins

Smoke Fill Spicejet Flight's Cabin

These visuals should tell you about the pathetic safety protocols, any airline in the world would be grounded for this, but not here in India, we continue to ignore it thanks to @DGCAIndia & @MoCA_GoI https://t.co/dNcgbnRlAi — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 16, 2022

