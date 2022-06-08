The warning signs in zoos are not to ignore! A viral video shows an ape garbing a man solidly after the person got too close to its enclosure. Orangutans can lift to 226 kg, almost three times their own body weight. The viral video shows a man getting into the clutches of an orangutan who is holding his t-shirt and legs and trying to pull him towards his enclosure. Monkey Menace At Taj Mahal: Catapults Given to CISF Personnel To Safeguard Tourists.

Watch The Scary Clip:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)