Mumbai's culinary artist Heena Kausar Raad brings 'Spiderman biryani'! What is 'Spiderman biryani'? Well, the baker shared the video of her latest viral recipe on her Instagram handle, which shows a blue-colour rice dish. The chef goes the extra mile to also have edible webs to make the food look more interesting. In this video, she is seen tasting rice with a kid dressed as Spiderman. She looks quite excited in the video while presenting a blue rice dish to her students. This is not the first time, Heena has come up with food ideas revolving around superheroes and kids' toys. She had whipped up "yellow Hulk biryani" and a vibrant "pink Barbie biryani." Pink 'Barbie' Biryani Pics and Videos Haunt Netizens Online, While Some Demand 'Oppenheimer Biryani' Next!

Watch Viral Video of Spiderman Biryani Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heena kausar raad (@creamycreationsbyhkr)

