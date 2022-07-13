A clip of a protester speaking live on Rupavahini, "Sri Lanka's National TV Channel", went viral on Twitter, with several users claiming that the man speaking had taken over anchoring duties. Sri Lanka Crisis: State-Owned TV Channel Rupavihini Goes Off Air as Protesters Storm Building

Rupavahini Corporation, went off-air after its premises were surrounded by protesters in Colombo. Meanwhile, After the state of emergency was declared in Sri Lanka, citizens started protesting at the prime minister's residence.

Watch Video:

Image of the day: Protester takes over anchoring duties at Sri Lanka’s govt broadcaster Rupavahini pic.twitter.com/VmdA01I3Ps — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)