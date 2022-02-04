Happy Independence Day, Sri Lanka! Sri Lanka celebrates 4th February as the National Day to commemorate the country's political independence from British rule in 1948. The teardrop-shaped island nation has had many national struggles in history. The official celebration takes place in Colombo, where the President raises the national flag and delivers a speech. The google doodle displays Sri Lanka's national flag known as Lion Flag or the Sinha Flag. Sri Lanka Independence Day 2022: Mahela Jayawardene, Russel Arnold Extend Wishes On 74th Year of Independence (See Posts).

Google Doodle For Sri Lanka's 74th Independence Day

Google Doodle For Sri Lanka's Independence Day (Photo Credits : Google)

