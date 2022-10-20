NASA's James Webb Telescope has captured mesmerising Pillars of Creation, where one can see new stars forming within thick clouds of dust and gas. The picture of the iconic cosmic columns went viral on the internet. It shows a lush, extremely detailed terrain of the pillars of creation. The image looks like exquisite rock formations that seemed semi-transparent in near-infrared light. NASA Confirms Alien Footprints on Mars? Viral Photo of Martian Crater Gets Internet Excited.

NASA Shares Pic Of Star-Filled Portrait of Pillars of Creation:

See the Pillars of Creation like never before! First made famous by @NASAHubble in 1995, @NASAWebb revisited this iconic part of the Eagle Nebula, revealing new details and hidden stars: https://t.co/Wkf0XXHTqh pic.twitter.com/JywEHyX1Bq — NASA (@NASA) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)