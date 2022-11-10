A farmer in the US identified as Dustin Procita claims that a flaming meteorite burned down his house on Friday. As per news reports, the word came after several witnesses saw a strange ball of light descending from the night sky. The resident of northern California said that the mysterious object killed his family dog and burned his entire house in flames. Reportedly, NASA isn't convinced about the meteorite hit, leading to the probability that the claim is a hoax or a misinterpretation. Rajasthan: Meteorite Crashes in Factory Compound at Alwar Village, Watch Scary Video.

California farmer claims meteorite destroyed his house, people share videos - Hindustan Timeshttps://t.co/0fVd9UtGv0#WorldNews#Share_if_you_agree pic.twitter.com/5ZmVV8aGbs — THE WORLD NEWS (@news_type_c) November 8, 2022

Anyone else just see this crazy flash light up the sky? Captured by my dashcam in El Dorado Hills, CA. pic.twitter.com/4BlzOB5ISD — Derek Schnell (@DerekKCRA) November 5, 2022

