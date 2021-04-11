Sudarsan Pattnaik shares a new sand art about PM Narendra Modi's initiative of Tika Utsav from April 11- 14 to vaccinate maximum people amid coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted: "Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji appealed for celebrating the period 11th-14th April as #TikaUtsav by vaccinating the maximum number of eligible people. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. Plz follow the #Covid guidelines. #Unite2FightCorona"

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art:

Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji appealed for celebrating the period 11th-14th April as #TikaUtsav by vaccinating the maximum number of eligible people. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. Plz follow the #Covid guidelines.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/jfqHgFRvhr — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 10, 2021

