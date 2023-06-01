A video of a bus driver from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation breaking down on his last day of work before retiring went viral on social media. Muthupandi, a 60-year-old driver from Madurai, kissed the bus's steering wheel and burst into tears, expressing his devotion to the job he has done for over three decades. Muthupandi drove the bus in Madurai's Anupanadi-Thiruparangunram-Mahalakshmi colony route. The driver teared up and bowed to the steering wheel on the last drive to Mahalakshmi colony. Muthupandi said, “The profession earned respect for me in society. I was able to provide good education to my children and take care of my parents and wife” [sic]. Baby Gorilla Meets Father For the First Time, Emotional Video Shared by IFS Officer Goes Viral.

Watch Video of Bus Driver Kissing Steering Wheel on His Last Working Day:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)