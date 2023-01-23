Three persons were killed after a crane collapsed in Tamil Nadu during Mylar festival at Draupathi Amman Temple in Keezhveedhi village, near Arakkonam in Ranipet on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place around 8:15 pm. The crane was unable to bear the weight of three people and suddenly collapsed, leaving three people dead on the spot. Ten others were severely injured. The entire incident was caught on a bystander’s camera. Horrific Lift Accident: Man Swallowed By Escalator After Falling in Gap, Old Video From Turkey Goes Viral Again

