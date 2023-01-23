A terrifying video of a man being swallowed by an escalator is going viral on the internet. The old video is of the lift accident that reportedly took place at Ayazaga Metro Station in Istanbul, Turkey in February 2018. CCTV video shows commuters walking down the escalators. The man steps onto a few steps on the escalator and then finds himself unexpectedly clinging to the handrail. However, he is unable to hold on and is swallowed by the malfunctioning escalator. It appears as if the escalator split beneath him. Toadzilla: Record-Breaking Monster Cane Toad Weighing 2.7 kg Found at Conway National Park in Australia (See Pics and Video)

Watch the Terrifying Video Here:

Escalator failure in Turkey pic.twitter.com/KY2fHVGLsB — Oddly Terrifying Things (@0ddIyterrifying) January 8, 2023

