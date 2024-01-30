After a man collapsed due to a heart attack at the Medaram Sammakka Sarakka fair in Telangana, he was given CPR by a cop present at the moment. The police employee’s quick assistance helped the person to overcome the sudden heart attack, and he was later admitted to a nearby hospital for further medical aid. A video of constable Thota Nagamuthyam performing CPR on the man who fell unconscious after suffering a heart attack and saving his life is currently doing rounds on social media. Delhi: Man Collapses on Road After Heart Attack, Cop Saves His Life By Giving CPR (Watch Video).

