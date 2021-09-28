An ox fell in an open water sump in Hyderabad city's neighbouring Kapra on Monday after the area received more than 60 mm of rain. Notably, It is the highest rainfall received by Hyderabad and its surrounding areas so far. The animal was later rescued by Animal Warriors Conservation Society. GThe video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Here Is The Video:

#JUSTIN || An Ox fell in an open water sump in #Kapra after the area received more than 60 mm of rain, highest in #Hyderabad so far. The animal was rescued by Animal Warriors Conservation Society @timesofindia @TOITelangana @TOICitiesNews pic.twitter.com/X7dI6IhObb — TOI Hyderabad (@TOIHyderabad) September 27, 2021

