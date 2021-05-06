On National Nurses Week 2021, Netizens Share Messages of Gratitude

For National Nursing Week, I offer heartful thanks to our dedicated nurses @USEmbPhnomPenh and nurses in #Cambodia and around the world doing valiant work to fight a global pandemic and take care of us in difficult times. Deeply appreciated! pic.twitter.com/9tkdEdXQOF — Ambassador W. Patrick Murphy (@USAmbCambodia) May 6, 2021

Thank You Nurses!

Dear Nurses, Thank you for all that you do. Happy Nurse Appreciation Week! 🏨🩺⚕️🏥#PayingThePrice2O21 pic.twitter.com/VpuUIoa1py — Patrick Outler (@SirPNO1906) May 6, 2021

Appreciating Our Healthcare Heroes on Nurses Week 2021

A big thank you to all the nurses out there who are taking care of us during this pandemic.🙏💫 #NursesDay #GoodMorningThursday pic.twitter.com/rJFD42YC8q — Akkarsh09 (@akkarsh09) May 6, 2021

National Nurses Week Starts Today

It’s the start of National Nurses Week! Thank you to all nurse resisters 💙💙 — (Not as) AngryRN (@AngryRN74) May 6, 2021

Significant Event Celebrating Nurses

Happy National Nurses Week ! May 6 to May 12: Florence Nightingale’s Birthday pic.twitter.com/r8NRWaN2Vr — Barry Cockeram (@BarryCockeram1) May 6, 2021

Why International Nurses Day is On May 12?

It's National Nurses Week, May 6-12. Trivia: May 12 was the birthday of nursing pioneer, Florence Nightingale. #NursesWeek pic.twitter.com/qTNqkg37Vl — Susquehanna Diana (@KizzyRN) May 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)