Baby With Down Syndrome Playfully Rubbing Spaghetti on His Belly Is the Cutest Ever, Watch Adorable Video

Baby with Down Syndrome playing (Photo Credits: Positive About Down Syndrome Facebook)

An adorable video of a baby with Down Syndrome rubbing spaghetti on his belly has gone viral on social media platforms. In the clip, Albie Dunville can be seen giggling and happily pasting food on his stomach as if it is the right thing to do. The video was recorded by his mother who can be heard laughing in shock in the background. The clip has gone viral on multiple social media platforms making everyone laugh. Emma shared the video with the charity Positive About Down Syndrome which had supported her and Adam after Albie's diagnosis. This Adorable Video of Baby Girl With Down Syndrome Smiling Will Tug at Your Heartstrings! (Watch Video)

They posted the video with the caption, "Saturday night treat in the shape of one-year-old Albie really enjoying his dinner." It further reads, "Positive about Down syndrome provides support to new and expectant parents."

Albie's mother Emma Ayers was feeding her son dinner when he decided to paste some on his tummy. His father Adam Dunville can be heard saying in the background, "Oh my God, what have you let him do there?" Emma replies to her husband saying it is too late to stop the mess but Albie just laughs and grins at the camera. And continues rubbing spaghetti on his belly.

As the video went viral, social media users couldn't stop talking about it. People said that the clip was a little too cute. One of the comments read, "What a wee cutie Albie is, and a lovely smile, too. There's a certain logic to him - the food ends up in the tummy so let's bypass the eating bit."