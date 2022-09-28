To beat your mid-week blues, we have brought you a viral video showing a breathtaking view of a thunderstorm sweeping over the landscape of the Grand Canyon in the United States. Posted by the National Park Service, the footage has amazed the internet with its bewitching scene. The clip has also captured a spectacular sunset and a combination of colour tones which are simply fascinating. People Stop Traffic To Click Pictures of Spectacular Sunset on Busy Manhattan Street in New York; Watch Viral Video.

Sunset At Grand Canyon Right After A Thunderstorm:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)