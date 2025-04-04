A tiger was spotted roaming in fields near Kabirganj Bal Farm in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit on Thursday, causing panic among locals. Residents raised an alarm and shared videos of the tiger on social media. The Social Forestry team from Sampurnanagar Range arrived and advised villagers to stay alert. The tiger has reportedly been wandering near villages like Murenia Gandhinagar and Kabirganj for nearly a month. Earlier, on March 16, it attacked a tethered calf at a resident’s house in Murenia Gandhinagar and dragged it into a nearby sugarcane field. A cage was installed then, but the tiger wasn’t caught. This renewed sighting has once again raised concerns among villagers and forest officials alike. Tiger Spotted in Lakhimpur Kheri: Big Cat Seen Taking Nap in Wheat Fields in Uttar Pradesh, Drone Video Goes Viral.

Tiger Sighting Near Village Creates Panic in Pilibhit’s Puranpur Region

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)