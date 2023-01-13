A video of a Sikh woman making turban-friendly helmets for her kids has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the woman identified as Tina Singh made turban-friendly helmets for her kids as she could not find a turban-friendly helmet in the market. The woman from Ontario, Canada designed the turban-friendly helmets for her kids as they started to ride bikes. Sharing the video, Tina said that the helmet is for her kids. "This is for parents like me," she said. 'Three Generations on Same Flight': Poetic Pilot Mohit Teotia Flies Plane for First Time With His Mother and Son Onboard, Shares Emotional Video.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Singh (@thetinasingh)

