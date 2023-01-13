A heartwarming video of a pilot travelling on the same flight with his mom and his son is winning hearts online. The video was shared by Mohit Teotia, a pilot who goes by the name of poeticpilot_ on Instagram. In the video, Mohit Teotia can be seen entertaining the passengers with his poetic style announcement. As the video moves further, Mohit Teotia says that the flight is special for him as he is tarvelling for the first time with his mother and his one-year-old son. Throughout, the pilot can be seen smiling as he shared the special moment of his life with the flight's passengers. The video was shared with the caption. "Flying Mom and son!" The video also had a text that read, "3 generations on same flight." SpiceJet Pilot Makes In-Flight Announcement in Funny Hindi Poetry, Video Leaves Netizens Mesmerised.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Teotia (@poeticpilot_)

