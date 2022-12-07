A boyfriend's romantic proposal went terribly wrong at the last moment. The man, identified as Scott Clyne, shared a Facebook video showing him preparing to propose to his girlfriend against a mesmerising sunset backdrop. As he kneels to pop the question, he loses control and drops the engagement ring into the ocean. He dives directly into the ocean's depth without giving any second thought. The gentleman successfully recovers the ring box, leaving his wife-to-be in splits. World's Most Unique Wedding Proposal? Japanese Man Travels 6 Months to Spell 'Marry Me' on Google Earth, Watch Viral Video.

Watch The Hilarious Proposal Here:

