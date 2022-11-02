A video of tourists driving a car on a small suspension bridge over a river meant for motorcycles in Karnataka has surfaced online. The video, which has gone viral on social medial, also shows the locals confronting the tourists and forcing them to remove the car immediately. The locals told the visibly reluctant tourists that their car's weight could lead to any untoward incident. The incident came to light just two days after a cable bridge snapped in Gujarat's Morbi, leaving over 140 people dead. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse Video: Disturbing CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Cable Bridge Snapped in Gujarat.

Tourists Drive Car on Suspension Bridge in Karnataka After Morbi Tragedy:

No lessons learnt post #MorbiBridgeCollapse . Hooligans/tourists from Maharashtra were seen driving a car on a suspension bridge at Yellapura town in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Finally the locals ensured that the car was driven back from the bridge in reverse gear. pic.twitter.com/RvVPOhB8CL — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) November 1, 2022

