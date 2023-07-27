Delhi Police recently shared a video of a trio riding a bike without a helmet and recreating a scene from the popular Bollywood movie 3 Idiots. The trio had made a reel on the song "Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe" from the Aamir Khan starrer film. The response video shared by Delhi Police shows the reel of the trio who were tripling on the bike with the song playing in the background and also went on to display the copy of challan which was levied on them for the irresponsible act. "AAL IZZ NOT WELL if you drive or ride dangerously for the sake of reels! [sic]," Delhi Police wrote while sharing the savage response video on Twitter. Delhi Traffic Police Constable Suspended for Taking Rs 5,000 From South Korean National As Fine Without Receipt (Watch Video).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

AAL IZZ NOT WELL if you drive or ride dangerously for the sake of reels!@dtptraffic #DriveResponsibly pic.twitter.com/JWO3pLDiWv — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)