Twitter chief Elon Musk brought a fresh update to the microblogging site, replacing the iconic ‘blue bird’ logo with the ‘doge’ meme associated with the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. The Shiba Inu dog's visage can be seen on the ‘doge’ meme. From his official Twitter handle, Musk also posted a hilarious pic of the ‘doge’ meme informing a cop, who appears to be looking at his driver's licence, that his picture has been changed. The recent change has erupted a meme fest on the internet since then. Elon Musk Replaces Twitter's Blue Bird Logo with 'Doge' Meme to Promote Dogecoin Cryptocurrency.
Musk Shares Amusing Pic on Recent Logo Change
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2023
Twitter Erupts Into Meme Fest
People moving to Twitter to see if the #TwitterLogo has been changed by #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/IzZ0zjbGMZ
— Suchitra Das (@Suchitra_Dass) April 5, 2023
A User Took a Hilarious Take on Situation
the new twitter logo is amazing pic.twitter.com/og7G30LZnj
— gaut (@0xgaut) April 3, 2023
Best Twitter Logo Yet
Best Twitter logo, agreed ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/ayXj4xUE7p
— DOC 🌎 (@DrROMAN_NFT) April 3, 2023
Shiba Inu Supremacy
The New Twitter Logo!🕊️🐶#DOGE #Dogecoin #DogecoinToTheMoon $DOGE #SHIBA #ToTheMoon #cryptocurrencies #memecoins pic.twitter.com/oDOtEcFKnm
— RichQuack (@RichQuack) April 4, 2023
