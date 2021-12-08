A pilot claims that he saw an entire fleet of 12 UFOs over the Pacific Ocean 'flying in formation' and says that the suspected alien aircraft took the form of ‘weird’ rotating lights moving across the sky as seen from the cockpit. He even captured a video of some illuminated dots that were seen moving at a distance. The film was taken at 39,000 feet which opens up with a wide shot of the horizon. After it was shared on different online platforms, many netizens said that it was the best UFO capture seen in many years.

Watch The Rare Phenomenon Here:

A pilot claims he saw a fleet of #UFOs over the Pacific Ocean. The video was shot at around 39,000 feet. 🛸👽 The suspected #alien aircraft took the form of ‘weird’ rotating lights moving across the sky. 😳 What are your thoughts on the footage? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/N0I2WS2kYq — Chillz TV (@ChillzTV) December 7, 2021

