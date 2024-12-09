For weeks, mysterious drones have been flying over New Jersey, and they have been sparking curiosity and concern among residents of the US state. These large drones have been spotted near critical infrastructure and even residential areas. At first, the drones that have been lighting up the night sky were mistaken for planes, helicopters, or even UFOs, but residents soon realised that they were drones. Officials have assured people that there is no immediate danger, but the purpose and operators of these drones continue to remain unknown. The uncertainty has led to an FBI investigation and continuous monitoring by authorities to uncover the origin and intent of the drones. UFO Caught on Camera? Mysterious Orb-Like Object Spotted Over New York City Skyline in Chopper Camera Footage Sparking Alien Conspiracies (Watch Viral Video).

Mysterious Drones Fly Over New Jersey

Spotted in New Jersey 👽🛸 LFG pic.twitter.com/vjXsBNFLsw — Joe Rogan Podcast (@joeroganhq) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)