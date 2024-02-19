In a startling event, a shirtless passenger who had destroyed the plane's lavatory punched an air steward in the face. According to Metro, the incident took place on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to Heathrow on February 7. The 35-year-old guy punched the steward, knocking him so hard he tumbled to the ground, according to video of the incident that recently went viral on social media. As a result of their disgusting outburst, several passengers attempted to restrain him and eventually tied his hands together. Not too far away, a woman passenger was able to record the entire incident on camera. The clip is currently doing rounds on the internet. Qantas Flight Brawl: Man Attacks, Threatens to Stab Crew Member, Passengers Inside Aircraft, Detained.

Shirtless Passenger Destroys Plane Toilet, Punches Air Steward

A 35yo unruly British man was arrested after his flight from Bangkok to London Heathrow landed following a cowardly attack on a Thai Airways member of staff. The man went berserk minutes after the flight took off on Feb 7 and proceeded to smash up the aircraft’s toilet. pic.twitter.com/k391Ab5Phs — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) February 16, 2024

