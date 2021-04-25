What the Josh! The great #JoshFight of 2021 saw hundreds of participants to fight over their names in Lincoln, Nebraska. Joshes from all over the country attended the battle and armed with a pool noodle, a 4-year-old Josh Vinson Jr earned the crown. According to reports, in April 2020, Josh Swain, a University of Arizona student, created a Facebook messenger group with other people sharing his exact same name, challenging them to a fight. He wasn't serious obviously, but the screenshots went viral and finally, after a year the first-ever #JoshFight was held. Check out the pics and videos from the event.

The Ultimate 'Josh' Battle of 2021!

We’re about an hour away from the start of the #JoshFight. Several have already gathered at Lincoln Air Park with pool noodles, preparing to battle it out to determine who is the real #JoshSwain. pic.twitter.com/itCGmRewCz — Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) April 24, 2021

What Started as a Joke!

In case y'all don't know, this is what the #JoshFight thing is about. I saw it as a joke on Tumblr, but I didn't think people would actually go through with it. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/oWo4LJelZE — PinchOfPeppers (@PinchofPeppers) April 24, 2021

The Cops Are Ready, Just in Case!

Awesome Signs from the Josh Fight

May the Best Josh Win!

What a Josh Fight!

People have formed into a circle. Moments away from the start of the #JoshFight pic.twitter.com/Mvs18iZ1ET — Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) April 24, 2021

Fight Over the Name Josh

Little Josh Won the Fight

'Josh Fight' Winner

Moments after winning the #JoshFight... Four-year-old Josh "#LittleJosh" Vinson Jr. shared these words of wisdom: "I always fight everyone." pic.twitter.com/pwAllLqfaD — Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) April 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)