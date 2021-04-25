What the Josh! The great #JoshFight of 2021 saw hundreds of participants to fight over their names in Lincoln, Nebraska. Joshes from all over the country attended the battle and armed with a pool noodle, a 4-year-old Josh Vinson Jr earned the crown. According to reports, in April 2020, Josh Swain, a University of Arizona student, created a Facebook messenger group with other people sharing his exact same name, challenging them to a fight. He wasn't serious obviously, but the screenshots went viral and finally, after a year the first-ever #JoshFight was held. Check out the pics and videos from the event.
The Ultimate 'Josh' Battle of 2021!
We’re about an hour away from the start of the #JoshFight.
Several have already gathered at Lincoln Air Park with pool noodles, preparing to battle it out to determine who is the real #JoshSwain. pic.twitter.com/itCGmRewCz
— Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) April 24, 2021
What Started as a Joke!
In case y'all don't know, this is what the #JoshFight thing is about. I saw it as a joke on Tumblr, but I didn't think people would actually go through with it. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/oWo4LJelZE
— PinchOfPeppers (@PinchofPeppers) April 24, 2021
The Cops Are Ready, Just in Case!
Hey @Lincoln_Police, if you need any help with the Josh Fight, we're ready. #JoshFight #JoshFight2021 pic.twitter.com/emfbXYVKbv
— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) April 23, 2021
Awesome Signs from the Josh Fight
Some of my favorite signs I’ve seen so far. #JoshFight #JoshSwain pic.twitter.com/gTfG62rpDz
— Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) April 24, 2021
May the Best Josh Win!
#JoshFight pic.twitter.com/0J7e0J47GK
— Don Q (@alexdelgado6) April 24, 2021
What a Josh Fight!
People have formed into a circle. Moments away from the start of the #JoshFight pic.twitter.com/Mvs18iZ1ET
— Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) April 24, 2021
Fight Over the Name Josh
The #JoshFight has begun. This is absolute mayhem! pic.twitter.com/1VQic21Dvt
— Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) April 24, 2021
Little Josh Won the Fight
BREAKING: Five-year-old #LittleJosh has won the #JoshFight! pic.twitter.com/VTztUHDMeW
— Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) April 24, 2021
'Josh Fight' Winner
Moments after winning the #JoshFight...
Four-year-old Josh "#LittleJosh" Vinson Jr. shared these words of wisdom:
"I always fight everyone." pic.twitter.com/pwAllLqfaD
— Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) April 24, 2021
