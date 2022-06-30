A British zoo is surprised by the birth of ultra-rare Przewalski's horse, also called the Mongolian wild horse or Dzungarian horse, that went extinct in the wild 40 years ago. The foal Basil was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer on May 28 at Marwell Zoo. Marwell Zoo has kept Przewalski's horses since it first opened in 1972. The Instagram handle of the wildlife park shared the news of 'Rare foal birth'. Suffolk Punch, Rare British Horse at Risk of Extinction, Successfully Breed in Laboratory Using Sex-Sorted Technology (Watch Video).

The Extraordinary Mongolian Wild Horse!

