The Delhi metro has become infamous for the brawls and fights that occur almost every other day. In a similar situation, another video has surfaced. In a viral video circulating online, a woman is seen boarding the Delhi Metro and proceeding directly to a seat by forcefully squeezing herself between already seated male passengers. While one man gave away his seat for her, she engaged in an argument with another standing passenger. Despite claiming to adhere to the rules, her behaviour contradicted her words. Displaying a lack of consideration for her fellow commuters, she persisted in arguing, prioritising her own comfort over passenger etiquette. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Violent Brawl Between Passengers Inside Metro Goes Viral.

Watch Video of Woman Forcibly Making Space for Herself in a Delhi Metro Here

I don't think it is a women's seat. What rule regulations is she talking about ? pic.twitter.com/Z23oNtZyLw — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 12, 2024

