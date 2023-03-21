A heartwarming video of an officer of the British Met Police shaking a leg with Indians in London has gone viral on social media. The 18-second video clip was shared by Twitter user Sidhant Sibal. In the video, a British Met Police officer can be seen tapping his feet with a group of Indians in front of the Indian High Commission in London. The heartwarming incident took place during the Indian community's large gathering in front of the Indian High Commission in London against the "disrespectful act" of Khalistan supporters towards the Indian flag. Indian Diaspora Comes Out in Solidarity With Tricolour, Call on British Government To Act and Not Issue Statements.

British Met Police Officials Shake a Leg With Indians in London

British Met Police shake a leg with a group of Indians in front of the Indian High commission in London. Indians present in a show of support & solidarity. https://t.co/PPVSmJHDEU pic.twitter.com/Dr8pJPnSB5 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 21, 2023

