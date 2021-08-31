US 'dancing dad' Ricky Pond is back with his amazing moves! Ricky Pond in his recent video with his wife Roxane Fuhriman Pond grooved to the Bollywood song "Chammak Challo" from Ra.One, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. This video was initially shared earlier this year, but Pond reposted the video celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary. The husband and wife are seen wearing traditional Indian outfits while coordinating their steps while performing on the song. He captioned the post with "Chammak Challo #repost! Happy 25th anniversary (sic)."

Check Out The Video Here!

