A viral video on social media shows a moving vehicle being struck by lightning in the US state of Florida. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Tampa, Florida. The 34-second video clip shows a family on vacation in Tampa having their vehicle struck by lightning. The stunning video shows lightning striking the vehicle in Tampa, Florida, as other vehicles capture the incident. The entire incident of lightning striking the vehicle was caught on camera. Earthquake in New York: Quake Shakes US Cities a Day After Lightning Strikes Statue of Liberty’s Torch, Netizens Curious Over Unusual Timing.

Vehicle Struck by Lightning in US

AMAZING VIDEO A family on vacation in Tampa had their vehicle struck by lightning captured on video. pic.twitter.com/3dIxbvz7vQ — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) April 18, 2024

