American supermodel Kristen McMenamy fell after struggling to walk in what seems to be uncomfortable heels on the Valentino runway during their spring 2023 haute couture show in Paris. The video of the terrible catwalk went viral online, resulting in netizens criticising the Italian fashion house showcasing footwear that appeared too tricky to walk in. The 58-year-old model couldn’t walk in the high black stilettos, twisted her feet awkwardly and tumbled to the ground as the onlookers gasped in stupefaction. This Chinese Kid Fell on The Ramp, Giggled And Completed His Walk: Watch Viral Video.

Watch The Viral Clip:

it’s like every season valentino have an issue with their heels? pic.twitter.com/xtdw84YT3x — michealla✨ (@PRADAXBBY) January 25, 2023

