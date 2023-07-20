Jim Arrington, who was previously recognised as the World’s oldest bodybuilder by Guinness World Records at the age of 83, shattered his own record by competing in the International Federation of Body Building and Fitness Professional League. He came first in the over-80 category and third in the men’s over-70 category. Jim Arrington, a 90-year-old gym enthusiast from the USA, has spent years shaping his body. Recently the official handle of Guinness World Records shared his story, and it is winning hearts. India's Anshuman Jhingran Becomes Youngest Person in World To Cross North Channel, Qualifies for Place in Guinness World Records.

