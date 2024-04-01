Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrated Odisha Foundation Day with a stunning sand art creation at Puri Beach in Odisha. His artwork beautifully depicts the state's rich culture and heritage. The sand art features a woman's face adorned with traditional ornaments of the state. The sand art also included famous landmarks such as the Konark Chakra, Puri Srimandir, and Dhaulagiri. The words ‘Happy Utkala Divas’ are written in both English and Odia, along with ‘Band Utkala Janani’ in Odia. Odisha Day, also known as 'Utkal Divas', commemorates the state's independence on April 1, 1936. When Is Utkal Divas 2024? Know Odisha Day or Utkala Dibasa Date, History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Formation of the State of Odisha.

View Video of Odisha Foundation Day Sand Art Here

View Pic of Odisha Foundation Day Sand Art Here

Odisha Foundation Day Sand Art

