A 19-year-old budding rapper Sandeep Khatri on Monday confessed to his crime in an impromptu rap at the Gopeshwar police station in Dehradun. He confessed to involvement in a Rs 3.5 lakh theft case. According to a report published in the Times of India, the shop owner has alleged that Khatri stole five mobile phones and DSLR camera, worth Rs 3.5 lakh from an electronic shop on February 19. However, he is saying that he carried out theft to purchase musical instruments to fulfill his dream. American Rapper Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder.

Rapper Sandeep Khatri Confesses Crime While in Verse

