Happy Valentine's Day! The day of love is here and to make searches a sweeter experience, Google has created a special doodle dedicated to Valentine's Day 2025. "Love is in the air.... and in the candies aisle," - the Valentine's Day 2025 Google Doodle's creative artwork features chocolate cupcakes, chocolate-dipped strawberries, heart-shaped cakes and more to celebrate the romantic holiday. Valentine’s Day 2025: Know Date, Aim And Significance Of The Romantic Day That Celebrates Love And Togetherness.

Valentine’s Day 2025 Google Doodle

Valentine’s Day 2025 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: File Image)

