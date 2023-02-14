Kanpur Dehat DM Neha Jain's dance moves are going viral. While attending the Kanpur Dehat festival on February 13, she grabbed all the eyeballs for her passionate dance. She can be seen dancing to the tunes of famous singer Kailash Kher. The video is now making rounds on social media sites. However, a section of people expressed anger over Neha Jain's video saying that she should be paying more attention to the incident where two women died during an anti-encroachment drive in Madauli village. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Thrashes Man For Molesting Her Daughter in Kanpur, Video Goes Viral.

Kanpur Dehat DM Neha Jain Seen Dancing During Event, Video Goes Viral:

कानपुर देहात में अवैध अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान मां-बेटी की जिंदा जलकर मौत से हर कोई सन्न है। इसी दौरान एक ऐसा वीडियो वायरल हो रहा जिसको देखकर आप भी आगबबूला हो जाएंगे। दरअसल कानपुर देहात की डीएम कानपुर देहात महोत्सव में जमकर नाच रही थीं, जो अब सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल है।#Kanpur pic.twitter.com/MQWOWqxGUd — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) February 14, 2023

