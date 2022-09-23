A video of a school kid is going viral on social media where he is seen threatening his teacher innocently that his father is in the police and will shoot her if she scolds him. In the video, the crying child tells his teacher that His father is in the police. On this, the teacher says ‘Then what to do.’ On this, the child says ‘he will shoot.’ Then the teacher asks whom he will shoot. The teacher laughs at this and then asks the child 'why don't you study, you don’t like to study?’. The video has amassed over 61.1 thousand views on Twitter. Video of Little Boy Appeasing His Angry School Teacher by Saying Sorry, Kissing on Her Cheeks Goes Viral, Draws Mixed Reactions.

Boy Innocently Threatens Teacher:

