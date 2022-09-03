A chilling video has surfaced online where a woman has a close shave as a speeding car rammed into a standstill autorickshaw. In the video, a woman is seen walking past an autorickshaw with its driver seated inside. Suddenly a speeding car hits the rickshaw from behind and topples the vehicle. Fortunately, the woman narrowly escapes the vehicles' collision. The video of the incident was shared by Indian Police Service officer V C Sajjanar on Twitter. Since then the video has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

Narrow escape but how long do we depend on luck? Be responsible on Roads #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/JEck2aXIuK — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) September 1, 2022

