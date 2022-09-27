A heartwarming video of a school student feeding his friend, a speicllay abled child is going viral on social media. The 1-minute 13-second video clip shows the bond and friendship the two boys share as the one feeds the other. In the video, a school boy can be seen feeding lunch to his speicllay abled friend who can be seen seated on a wheelchair. According to reports, the video is of Kottaikkal Kotur AKM Higher Secondary School in Kerala's Malappuram. The student named Adarsh can be seen spending time and even feeding food to his friend, Muhammad Shiffin. As per reports, the heatwarming incident was captured by a teacher of AKM Higher Secondary School, Kottakal Kotur. Video: Man Orders Drone Camera From Meesho, Receives 1 Kg Potato in Bihar’s Nalanda.

Student Feeds Lunch to His Special Friend

