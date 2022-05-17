Another explosive piece of evidence was presented by Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez while cross-examining actress Amber Heard in the ongoing defamation trial between the former couple. And it is something everyone has been anticipating to show up during the trial sometime or the other. A viral CCTV video showed Amber Heard and James Franco in an elevator. Franco is a noted Hollywood actor-filmmaker who is alleged to have had a romantic relationship with Amber Heard during her marriage with her now ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The reason why this video has been making rounds on social media and is considered a shred of major evidence for Johnny Depp against his ex-wife is because this surveillance video shows Amber and James 'cosying' up in an elevator around 11 night, a day after a fight between Depp and Heard occurred in which police were called.

Here's The Video of Amber Heard and James Franco in Elevator:

CCTV video shown of James Franco getting in the elevator with #AmberHeard the night after the fight at the penthouse when police were called. #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/jBm3GwdbWL — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 17, 2022

Another Look at The Video With Timestamp of Event:

